The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information from a resident Thursday about a scam involving an email account for another resident being hacked.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the scammer hacked the email account before requesting several individuals on the victim’s email place money on a card for the victim’s child. The email also allegedly said the sender would not be able to talk for a while.

Cox says the reporting person obtained $400 in specific cards from a local retailer and provided the card numbers on email noting the scammers collected the money.

The scammers were believed to be from outside of the United States with several friends notifying the email hack victim.

Cox encourages anyone who falls victim to a scam to report it to local law enforcement and/or the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

