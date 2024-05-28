Eloise Wattenbarger among Missouri spellers advancing in National Spelling Bee

Local News May 28, 2024May 28, 2024 KTTN News
Eloise Wattenbarger Hamilton Mo
Share To Your Social Network
             

(Missourinet) – Missouri students are showing off their spelling skills on this opening day of the national spelling bee. Five have advanced in today’s preliminary round, including Eloisee Wattenbarger of northwest Missouri’s Hamilton. She correctly spelled a tricky one – ‘muliebrity.’

 

She also chose the correct meaning for the word ‘liaise.’

 

 

The other Missouri students moving on in the competition are from Columbia, Branson, Lee’s Summit, and Hamilton. The contest started today with 245 spellers and it will shrink to one on Thursday night.

Post Views: 327

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com