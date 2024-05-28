Eloise Wattenbarger among Missouri spellers advancing in National Spelling Bee

Share To Your Social Network

(Missourinet) – Missouri students are showing off their spelling skills on this opening day of the national spelling bee. Five have advanced in today’s preliminary round, including Eloisee Wattenbarger of northwest Missouri’s Hamilton. She correctly spelled a tricky one – ‘muliebrity.’

She also chose the correct meaning for the word ‘liaise.’

https://www.kttn.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/mo1bee8.mp3 The other Missouri students moving on in the competition are from Columbia, Branson, Lee’s Summit, and Hamilton. The contest started today with 245 spellers and it will shrink to one on Thursday night.

