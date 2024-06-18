Elite Tool and SKMF invest $30.25M to create 36 new jobs in Lincoln County

Share To Your Social Network

Elite Tool and Swafford-Kientzy Machine & Fabrication (SKMF) announced plans to expand in Lincoln County, investing over $30.25 million and creating 36 new jobs.

“We’re proud to see businesses like Elite Tool and Swafford-Kientzy Machine & Fabrication growing in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Expansions like these highlight the value of Missouri’s skilled workforce, superior infrastructure, and ideal business climate. We look forward to the continued success of both companies as they invest and create new jobs in Lincoln County.”

Elite Tool Expansion

Elite Tool, a contract manufacturer, will expand at a new location in Moscow Mills, investing $30 million and creating new jobs. The new 120,000-square-foot facility will enhance the company’s efficiency and ability to meet customer needs. Elite Tool is involved in community activities, collaborating with local high schools and Ranken Technical College to promote skilled trade jobs.

“We are truly blessed with the abundant opportunities that continue to flow through our doors,” said Frank Roth IV, Owner of Elite Tool. “These opportunities, whether new customers, projects, or skilled employees, allow us to continue investing in Elite Tool and our local community.”

Swafford-Kientzy Machine & Fabrication Expansion

Swafford-Kientzy Machine & Fabrication (SKMF), specializing in machining and custom metal fabrication, will expand in Troy, increasing its workforce by 25%. The expansion is driven by increased demand for the company’s custom metalwork. SKMF, with over 20 years of experience, offers a variety of metal products and services and supports local schools and FFA programs.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are for the continued growth the company has made over the last seven years,” said Lori Swafford, Co-Owner of Swafford-Kientzy Machine & Fabrication. “With our expansion, we anticipate further growth opportunities to benefit the local and surrounding areas, allowing for further investment into Lincoln County.”

About Elite Tool

Elite Tool has been serving aerospace, commercial, government, and defense industry applications since 1992. The company ensures quality products and services at competitive prices. Elite Tool’s building design provides customers with a single point of contact to simplify process management.

