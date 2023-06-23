Eleven troopers graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 11 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 23, 2023. The ceremony took place at 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 117th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 3, 2023. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 10, 2023.

The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, provided the keynote address and administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Colonel Olson also addressed the class. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, sang the national anthem. Pastor Doug Richey, Pisgah Baptist Church, Excelsior Springs, MO, provided the invocation and benediction.

The recruits accumulated points toward graduation throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in the categories of academics, firearms, and physical fitness earned the respective award.

The following awards were presented during the graduation ceremony:

Academics Award ― Trooper Levi G. Tiller

Firearms Award ― Trooper John K. Rizer

Physical Fitness Award ― Trooper Levi G. Tiller

Superintendent’s Award ― Trooper Levi G. Tiller

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 117th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Trooper Mary E. Groner, Jefferson City, MO, Cass County

Trooper Timothy W. Heintz, Ridgeway, MO, Clay County

Troop C

Trooper Dalton B. Howell, Thayer, MO, South St. Louis County

Trooper Caleb C. De Alba, Naylor, MO, South St. Louis County

Trooper Michael S. Ogborn, Foristell, MO, St. Charles County

Trooper Jade M. Doyle, Carthage, MO, North St. Louis County

Trooper Hunter L. Rivera, Steelville, MO, South St. Louis County

Troop F

Trooper John K. Rizer, Camdenton, MO, Marine Operations

Trooper Levi G. Tiller, Boonville, MO, Morgan/Moniteau Counties

Troop I

Trooper Igor V. Brutsky-Stempkovsky, Willard, MO, Pulaski/Maries Counties

Trooper Gary W. Picard, Willow Springs, MO, Crawford County

