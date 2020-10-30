Eleven new cases of COVID-19 surface in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been added for Grundy County.

The health department reports there are 352 total cases. Two hundred sixty-three cases have been confirmed, and 89 are probable. Thirty-five are active. There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Grundy County.

The health department encourages residents to wear masks when meeting others or gathering indoors as some activities are moved inside due to cooler weather, especially if an inside area does not allow space for social distancing.

