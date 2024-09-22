Eleven entries take part in Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade

The Chillicothe Kiwanis Kids Day Parade took place Saturday morning with eleven entries and 17 youths participating. Kiwanis Club Secretary Alice Swartz noted that several children did not attend due to the forecasted rain, which may have impacted overall participation.

Some of the children came dressed in costumes, while others wore street clothes as they walked the parade route. Despite the weather concerns, the event successfully concluded with several winners in different categories. In the individual girls category, Kerra Gaunt secured first place. Elias Faragher took first place in the individual boy’s division. The small group category, which includes two to three participants, was won by Peyala and Pilemi Mitchell. The large group category, consisting of four or more participants, was claimed by Eivie, Ady, Lollie, and Kody James.

This year marks the 71st time the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club has hosted the Kids Day Parade over the past 73 years. The parade was canceled in 2019 due to rain and again in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiwanis Club Vice President Brian Singer organized this year’s parade with the help of Kiwanis Club members, eight participants from the Chillicothe Key Club, and Key Club sponsor Rachel Wheeler. The Chillicothe Police Department, Chillicothe Emergency Services, the Chillicothe Middle School Band, and the event judges were also acknowledged for their assistance. Tom Tingerthal was recognized for serving as the announcer for the parade.

Those interested in becoming a member of the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club are encouraged to contact Brian Singer or Alice Swartz. The club’s goal remains dedicated to serving the children of the community.

