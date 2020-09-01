Eleven contestants vie for crown at Calamity Jane Queen Contest

Eleven young women have been announced for the Calamity Jane Queen Contest scheduled in Princeton on September 12th.

The event begins at 7 o’clock Saturday evening, September 12, 2020, at the Princeton United Methodist Church. The winner reigns over Calamity Jane Day activities on September 18th through the 20th.

Each contestant has a sponsor which are listed in alphabetical order including Livi Binkley, Kyla Coffman, Raynah Collins, Jaysa Goodin, Becca Kile, Alyssa Lawson, Riley Moreno, Cheyanne Dinsmore, Savannah Orndorff, Jayee Veatch, and Avery Weber

Providing entertainment for the Queen Contest are Anniston Power, Shayden Berndt, and Ainsley Cowan Dance Steadfast Grace music.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares