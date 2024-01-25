Electrical fault causes fire in Trenton home

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday evening, January 24th.

Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports that upon arrival at 117 Maupin Street, no smoke or fire was visible, however, a smoke odor was present inside the residence, owned by Alicia Garner. Firefighters discovered a burned area on the ceiling. After cutting an inspection hole, they found a small fire in the attic.

Firefighters deployed a hose line to extinguish the blaze. They also removed insulation from the attic to ensure all smoldering materials were eliminated and all hot spots were extinguished.

There was light smoke and fire damage, and moderate water damage to the property. Summers identified the cause of the fire as electrical. No injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department remained at the scene for approximately two and a half hours. The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, the Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services provided assistance.

