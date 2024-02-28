Election update reveals unopposed filings for positions in Grundy County

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office has announced the list of non-election filings for the upcoming April 2 Municipal General Election in the county. According to the announcement, offices that have an equal number of candidates filing as there are positions available will not hold an election for those positions. Instead, candidates will automatically assume the responsibilities of their offices as though they had been officially elected.

Among the entities not holding elections is the Grundy R-5 School District, where Mary Lentz and Kaleb Shiflett have filed for three-year terms on the Board of Directors.

Similarly, Morgan Duff and Ronna Owens have filed for three-year terms on the Laredo R-7 Board of Directors.

In the Meadville R-4 School District, Derek Smith and Kylee Mollohan will also serve three-year terms on the Board of Directors after filing for these positions.

For the Pleasant View R-6 School District, Derek McCauslin and Zachary Harris have filed for three-year terms, while Jennifer Belvel has filed for a one-year term on the Board of Directors.

Luke Skinner and Heath Eric Cook are the candidates for three-year terms on the Tri-County R-7 Board of Directors.

Don Dalrymple and Rob Maloney have filed for six-year terms on the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees, ensuring their positions without an election.

In the City of Laredo, Carol Holloway has filed for a two-year term as mayor. Bruce McFie and John Limkemann have filed for two-year terms as aldermen at large.

Bob Shipley is the candidate for the Galt Fire Protection District Board, while Bill Young has filed for the Laredo Fire Protection District Board.

For the Spickard Fire Protection District, Margaret Chapman and Gary Lee have filed for six-year terms on the Board, with John Vandever filing for an unexpired term.

Tim Hanson has filed for a three-year term on the Public Water Supply District Number 1, Sub District Number 2 Board of Directors. No candidates have filed for the Sub District Number 4 Board of Directors, and an appointment will be made.

John Kehr and Rick Tate have filed for three-year terms for the Linn-Livingston Water, Sub District Number 3.

Lastly, Amy Lewis Jorgensen and Brigette Bunnell have filed for three-year terms on the Sunnyview Nursing Home Board of Directors.

