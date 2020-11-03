Election Preview: Voters will decide who stays and who goes in statewide races today

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The months of campaigning are over and the fate of each candidate on the Missouri general election ballot today rests in the hands of voters. Here is an overview of some of the top races on today’s ballot:

Republican Governor Mike Parson is seeking his first full term as Missouri’s chief executive officer. He faces Democrat and current State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Libertarian Rik Combs and the Green Party’s Jerome Howard Bauer are also running for the top spot.

In the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Republican and current officeholder Mike Kehoe is running against Democrat Alissia Canady, Libertarian Bill Slantz, and Kelley Dragoo.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is seeking reelection. He takes on Democrat Yinka Faleti, Libertarian Carl Herman Freese, Paul Lehmann of the Green Party, and Paul Venable of the Constitution Party.

Most of the attention in the Treasurer’s race has been on Republican Scott Fitzpatrick, who was appointed to the seat, and his opponent, two-term State Representative Vicki Lorenz Englund of St. Louis County. Nicholas Kasoff, a Libertarian, and Joseph Civettini of the Green Party are also running for the job.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt is campaigning for his first full term. He takes on Democrat Rich Finneran and Libertarian Kevin Babcock.

All 163 Missouri House seats are up for grabs, along with 17 of the 34 Senate seats. A hotly contested race is underway between Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, and Judy Baker, D-Columbia. Baker served two terms in the Missouri House.

Another race to watch is in the 15th Senatorial District between Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, and Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood. Lavender currently serves in the Missouri House.

Missouri voters will also be weighing in on Amendment 1 – a proposed change to the state Constitution that would restrict the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor, and Attorney General to two terms. Currently, the Governor and State Treasurer are the only statewide officeholders with a two-term limit.

The other ballot measure is Amendment 3, which aims to change the redistricting process voters approved two years ago.

Democrat Cori Bush of Florissant is expected to capture the First District Congressional seat in St. Louis and become Missouri’s first African American woman to serve in Congress. She faces Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman today. Bush defeated longtime Democratic St. Louis Congressman Lacy Clay in August. A write-in candidate is also on the ballot.

In Missouri’s Second Congressional District, Republican incumbent Ann Wagner of Ballwin and Democratic State Senator Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur are in a dead heat for that seat. Libertarian Martin Schulte is also running for the post. A write-in candidate is also on the ballot.

Third District Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer of St. Elizabeth is seeking reelection. Democrat Megan Rezabek and Libertarian Leonard Steinman are also vying for the east-central Missouri seat. A write-in candidate is also on the ballot.

Fourth District Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler of Harrisonville squares off against Democrat Lindsey Simmons and Libertarian Steven Koonse. Hartzler represents west-central Missouri.

Fifth District Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City is running for reelection. He faces Republican Ryan Derks and Libertarian Robin Dominick. Write-in candidates are also on the ballot.

Sixth District Republican Congressman Sam Graves represents 36 northern Missouri counties with a district that stretches from his home in northwest Missouri’s Tarkio to northeast Missouri’s Hannibal. He is running against Democrat Gena Ross and Libertarian Jim Higgins.

Seventh District Republican Congressman Billy Long of Springfield takes on Democrat Teresa Montseny and Libertarian Kevin Craig. Write-in candidates are also on the ballot.

The Eighth District Congressional seat is also on the ballot. Republican incumbent Jason Smith of Salem is challenging Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Tom Schmitz.

Missouri voters will also decide today whether 53 nonpartisan judges should stay on the bench, including State Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge. They will have at least two judges on their ballot as part of so-called retention elections.

