Election Preview: Voters in the Green Hills to decide outcome of several “questions” in Tuesday election

While voters across Missouri decide the fate of constitutional amendments one and three, there are a few ballot issues with the Green Hills counties and towns.

Sullivan county votes Tuesday on a proposition to impose a tax on agricultural or horticultural property at a rate not to exceed one dollar per acre. If passed, proceeds will be placed in the “special road rock fund” and used to purchase rock for the roads in Sullivan County.

Both the towns of Bethany and Gilman City have questions on the ballots tomorrow whether to impose a local use tax in an amount equal to local sales tax on eligible out of state purchases. There’s an exception if purchases from out-of-state vendors do not exceed an accumulated $2,000 in one year.

A question on ballots in Hamilton tomorrow asks whether to impose a motor fuel fee on gas stations selling diesel fuel, gasoline, and/or blended fuels. The proposed amount is not to exceed one cent per gallon. If passed, proceeds would be used for the construction, maintenance, and repair of roads and streets in Hamilton.

On our newscasts on Tuesday, we’ll review the candidates facing each other in the Green Hills counties, as well as two house races and one in a senate district, that includes some of our counties.

