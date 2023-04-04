Election Preview: Voters across north Missouri head to the polls today to fill public offices, decide on issues

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Election ballots today feature numerous candidates for public offices as well as multiple issues that voters will decide. Polls across Missouri are open until 7 pm Tuesday evening.

One of three candidates will be elected the next Mayor of Trenton. There are four candidates for 3rd Ward city councilman. Just one council candidate is on the ballot in each of the other wards, first, second, and fourth.

Three of the six candidates will be elected to the Trenton R-9 Board of Education. There also are candidates for three positions on the Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education.

Patrons of the Chillicothe R-2 School District choose three board members out of six candidates. In Mercer County, there are five candidates for three seats on the Princeton R-5 School Board. In the North Mercer School District, six candidates for three school board seats, for three years each, and two candidates filed for the one-year unexpired school board term.

Because no one filed, write-in ballots will decide who fills the two open positions on the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board. Voters within the city of Trenton will cast ballots on two proposed local options, sales taxes that have a similar purpose.

Both the city of Trenton and Grundy County are asking voters whether to impose a sales tax of three percent on the retail sales of adult-use marijuana. Voters in rural Grundy County (those outside the Trenton city limits) will have the county sales tax proposal.

Eight regular polling sites will be open today for the balloting in Grundy County.

Several other counties and area towns are allowing voters to decide the fate of local options, sales tax issues on retail sales of adult-use marijuana. Among the counties are Caldwell, Daviess, Harrison, Linn, Mercer, Sullivan, and Putnam. Towns with questions on the local option of marijuana sales taxes include Bethany, Eagleville, and Ridgeway.

Several small towns are asking voters whether they can forgo an election if the exact number of candidates file for the positions that are open. Those with this question include Brimson, Galt, Humphreys, Green City, Coffey, Winston, and Pattonsburg.

Some of the area cities and school districts have other ballot issues to decide.

Gallatin and Chillicothe are voting on whether to extend the one-half percent city sales tax for capital improvements in their respective communities. Sullivan County voters decide whether to renew a one-half percent sales tax for ten years for capital improvements of the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. The Green City School District is asking voters whether to borrow $550,000 for school improvements without increasing the debt service levy. Unionville voters decide on a three million dollar revenue bond issue for improvements to the water and sewer systems. The local use tax in Unionville has been proposed at one point eight seven five (1.875) percent.

Marceline voters decide whether to continue the one-half percent city sales tax for transportation. Marceline school district has a three million dollar bond issue with the proposed debt service levy remaining at 80 cents. And the Polo R-7 School District has a $1,950,000 bond issue for school improvements, also without an increase in the debt service levy.

