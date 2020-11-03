Election Preview: Candidates running unopposed in many northern Missouri counties; other seats hotly contested

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

While five Green Hills counties do not have any head to head races in the general election today, there are contests to be decided in four area counties, plus for an area state representative seats and one for state senate.

Candidates are unopposed for county-wide offices in Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, Putnam, and Sullivan counties. Also without an opponent are incumbents for the 3rd and 7th House of Representative seats: Rusty Black and Danny Busick respectively.

Randy Railsback is unopposed for the 8th House district position. There’s a contest for 2nd District Representative between Republican J. Eggleston and Democrat Mindy Smith.

Livingston County has three races to decide with voters having a choice between Republican Dave Mapel and Democrat Kris Daniel for Western District Commissioner. There’s a contest for collector-treasurer involving Republican Diana Havens and Democrat Teresa Sykes. And the race for Coroner is between Republican Joshua Dennis and Democrat Scott Lindley. Livingston County voters will join those from Caldwell county among other counties in choosing 21st district state senator between Republican Denny Hoskins and Democrat Mark Bliss.

Caldwell County has a race for sheriff involving Republican Mitch Allen and Democrat Donald Fuller Junior.

There are two races in Daviess County. Candidates for 2nd District Commissioner are Republican Wayne Uthe and Democrat Greg Houghton. Seeking the Assessor’s office are Republican Aaron Piburn and Democrat Sally Black.

Both Associate County Commissioner seats are to be decided in Linn County as will be the Coroner’s office. In the First District for Commissioner, candidates are Republican Glen Murrain and Democrat Jeff Hill. For the Second District Commissioner, candidates are Republican Josh Muck and Democrat Dennis VanDyke. Seeking the position of Linn County Coroner are Republican Kjersten Parn and Democrat Roger Rhodes. The eastern portion of Linn county includes the 6th House District with two candidates: Republican Ed Lewis and Democrat Terrence Fiala.

Voters also decide whether to retain two judges including Patricia Breckenridge to the Missouri Supreme Court and Tom Chapman on the Missouri Court of Appeals for the Western District.

Polling sites are open until 7 o’clock this evening and KTTN news will have results of local races and issues as returns become available. KTTN will also air reports tonight from Missourinet, which are aired once an hour, and the Fox Radio news network.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares