Elderly woman dies in Highway 36 crash with Freightliner truck

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A woman from Independence was killed Thursday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving crashed into the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Seventy-one-year-old Mary Kliethermes of Independence was pronounced dead at the scene, three miles east of Macon. Her body was transported to Greening Egan-Hayes Funeral Home in Macon.

The tractor-trailer was disabled on Highway 36 when it was struck from behind. The name and address of the truck driver was not listed in the report.

Assisting the highway patrol were members of the patrols’ major crash investigation unit; Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon Rural Fire Department, the ambulance and rescue squad, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.