Elderly Moberly man jailed without bond; accused of shooting alleged drug dealer in the head

An elderly man from northern Missouri’s Moberly is jailed without bond this (Friday) afternoon, accused of shooting a man he believed to be a drug dealer in the head. Moberly Police Chief Troy Link tells our Moberly affiliate KWIX that the incident happened Thursday evening, just six blocks from the police station.

Charged with multiple felonies is 79-year-old Jerry Fitzwater who shot the victim twice, according to court documents. Police Chief Troy Link tells our Moberly affiliate KWIX that the two men had a disagreement before shots were fired.

KWIX Radio has obtained court documents in the case, which quote Fitzwater as saying the man had sold drugs to his children. Online court documents say Fitzwater also threatened to shoot others in the home.

Fitzwater will be arraigned Monday in Huntsville.

