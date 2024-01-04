Elderly La Plata man injured in Highway 136 crash

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 136, one mile west of Memphis, Missouri, at 10:37 a.m. on January 4, 2024, resulting in minor injuries. The accident involved a 2003 Chevrolet S-10, driven by 76-year-old Ernest J. Lafferty of La Plata, Missouri, and a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Russell L. Heck of Memphis, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet attempted a U-turn and struck the side of the Ford Explorer. Ernest J. Lafferty, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Scotland County Hospital by ambulance. Russell L. Heck, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

The Chevrolet S-10 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing, while the Ford Explorer also sustained extensive damage but was driven from the scene by the owner.

The accident saw assistance from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.