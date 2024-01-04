Elderly La Plata man injured in Highway 136 crash

State News January 4, 2024January 4, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Chevy Silverado pickup vehicle accident or crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 136, one mile west of Memphis, Missouri, at 10:37 a.m. on January 4, 2024, resulting in minor injuries. The accident involved a 2003 Chevrolet S-10, driven by 76-year-old Ernest J. Lafferty of La Plata, Missouri, and a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Russell L. Heck of Memphis, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet attempted a U-turn and struck the side of the Ford Explorer. Ernest J. Lafferty, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Scotland County Hospital by ambulance. Russell L. Heck, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.

The Chevrolet S-10 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing, while the Ford Explorer also sustained extensive damage but was driven from the scene by the owner.

The accident saw assistance from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 323
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.