Elderly Florida driver injured in crash west of McFall

An accident occurred on the evening of October 13, 2023, involving a 2022 GMC Denali, resulting in moderate injuries to its 82-year-old driver, Kyle G. Hayes of Pensacola, Florida. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway EE and Highway T, approximately 2 miles west of McFall.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Corporal M.J. Miller, the incident transpired around 7:25 p.m. when Mr. Hayes was traveling southbound on Highway EE when he failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed into the intersection, and his vehicle became airborne, ultimately overturning onto its driver’s side. The vehicle came to rest on its side off the south side of Highway T, facing south.

Mr. Hayes was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. Grand River EMS transported him to Cameron Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department, and Grand River EMS.

The extent of damage to the GMC Denali was described as extensive, and the vehicle had to be towed by Raymond Smith’s towing service.