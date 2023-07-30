Elderly driver transported to hospital after crashing UTV in Albany

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident involving a 2007 Kan Am Defender left an elderly driver with moderate injuries on July 29, 2023, at approximately 10:30 AM. The incident occurred on Daniel Street in Albany, specifically at the intersection of N 16th Street.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Larry L. Allenbrand, a 78-year-old male from Albany According to the report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Allenbrand was not using a safety device (seat belt) at the time of the accident. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed by Smith Towing.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Daniel Street when it veered off the south side of the roadway, traversing through a residential yard, and crossing North 16th Street before colliding with a mailbox. The vehicle became airborne, and a secondary impact occurred as it struck a nearby residence. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, facing northeast on its wheels near the area of impact.

Emergency responders from the Grand River Ambulance were dispatched to the scene and transported him to Mosaic in Albany for medical treatment of moderate injuries.

Assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol in handling the incident was the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department.

