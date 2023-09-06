Elderly driver suffers serious injuries in Highway 36 collision with big rig

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collision occurred Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. two miles west of Hamilton, involving a 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer and a 2010 Honda Civic. The accident took place at the intersection of Business Route 36 and Highway 36, according to a report from Corporal V.R.E. McBride of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened when Frederick M. Ferola, 84, of Hamilton, was driving his Honda Civic southbound on Business Route 36. Ferola failed to stop at a posted stop sign and drove into the side of the towed unit of the Kenworth tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer, driven by 66-year-old Clifford L. Denning of Henderson, NV, was traveling westbound on Highway 36 at the time of the collision.

The Honda Civic came to rest on its wheels, facing southbound in the crossover, while the tractor-trailer came to rest on its wheels, facing west on the north shoulder of Highway 36.

Frederick M. Ferola suffered serious injuries in the collision and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by Caldwell County Ambulance. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Kenworth tractor-trailer sustained extensive damage and was towed to Highway 36 Auto Diesel of Osborn, MO. The Honda Civic was totaled and towed by Legacy Tow of Kidder, MO.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted in the response by Sergeant R.A. Sherman, Commercial Vehicle Officer B.M. Grier, Hamilton Police Department, and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

