Elderly driver injured in Highway 24 traffic crash east of Taylor

A traffic accident occurred on Highway 24, approximately one mile east of Taylor, at 2:47 p.m. on November 21, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Lincoln Towncar and a 2007 International tractor-trailer were involved in the collision.

Larry W. Stone, a 77-year-old man from Knox City, Missouri, was driving the Lincoln Towncar westbound when he attempted to pass the International tractor-trailer, also traveling westbound, on the shoulder. In the process, the Towncar struck the towed unit of the big rig.

Stone, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was subsequently flown by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The driver of the International tractor, identified as Alastair R. Moore, a 48-year-old man from New Berlin, Illinois, was unharmed. He was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. His vehicle suffered minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, and Palmyra Fire Department in responding to the incident.