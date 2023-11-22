Elderly driver injured in Highway 24 traffic crash east of Taylor

State News November 22, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A traffic accident occurred on Highway 24, approximately one mile east of Taylor, at 2:47 p.m. on November 21, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Lincoln Towncar and a 2007 International tractor-trailer were involved in the collision.

Larry W. Stone, a 77-year-old man from Knox City, Missouri, was driving the Lincoln Towncar westbound when he attempted to pass the International tractor-trailer, also traveling westbound, on the shoulder. In the process, the Towncar struck the towed unit of the big rig.

Stone, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was subsequently flown by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The driver of the International tractor, identified as Alastair R. Moore, a 48-year-old man from New Berlin, Illinois, was unharmed. He was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. His vehicle suffered minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance, and Palmyra Fire Department in responding to the incident.

Post Views: 190
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.