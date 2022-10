WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An elderly Carrollton man was injured when he drove through a garage bay door at the Sinclair car wash, crossed over Highway 65, collided with a second garage door, and struck a parked military Humvee.

Ninety-two-year-old Robert Hart received minor injuries and went to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The car was demolished in the Wednesday afternoon accident and The report indicated Hart was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Carrollton Police Department.