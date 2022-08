Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An elderly resident of Bucklin was injured in an accident on Wednesday afternoon three miles north of Marceline.

Eighty-seven-year-old Patsie Hughes was seriously injured and taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The pickup was driven by 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin.

The driver lost control on a wet Highway 36, causing the vehicle to go off the right side of the road where it struck a ditch.

The driver was using a seat belt while the passenger was not.