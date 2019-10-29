Eight structures on list to be torn down in next round of housing demolition

Eight structures are on the city of Trenton’s’ tentative list to be torn down in the next round of housing demolition.

The board last evening gave its consent to proceed with the project with Red Rock of Kidder previously selected as the contractor for the demolition work. Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender provided his recommendation after consulting with property owners.

The list, as of today, includes 13-4 Norton owned by Bret and Penny Buswell; 402 West 12th Street belonging to Mark Laffey and Crystal Orr; 1415 Lulu owned by Darrell and Amanda Williams; and 1409 Lulu owned by Russell and Bea Shaw. Others on the demolition list include 200 West 7th owned by Karen Todd; 701 East 6th Street belonging to Jim and Mary Drake; 1307 Harris owned by Ty Bush; as well as 1802 Carnes belonging to Ronnie McLain.

The Trenton City Council has budgeted $30,000 in local money for the demolition work on a cost-sharing arrangement with the owners. The identified locations have an estimated city expenditure of $26,300.

The city has pledged $2,500 or 50 percent of the demolition bid per location. The cost-sharing arrangement involves five locations while three others have the city paying the entire demolition costs. Yet to be included in the city expenses is the cost of asbestos abatement inspections.

