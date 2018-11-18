Eight Chillicothe police officers subpoenaed to testify in court

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports eight police officers were subpoenaed to testify in Livingston County Associate Court in four separate preliminary hearings for state testimony for four defendants one day this week.

The officers testified to arrests made over the last couple of months for multiple charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance to delivery of a controlled substance.

The associate judge heard evidence from Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren, the defendant’s defense attorney, officers, and witnesses. Maples reports in three of the four cases, the court found probable cause was established by officers for the arrest of the defendants.

One defendant waived his or her preliminary hearing, which bound over the case for trial in Livingston County Circuit Court.