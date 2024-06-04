Share To Your Social Network

Edwina Lee (McCartney) Lewis, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, at the age of 102.

Edwina was born on November 28, 1921, in Breckenridge, Missouri, to Robert and Flossie McCartney.

She attended Breckenridge High School, graduating in 1939. Edwina regularly attended the Breckenridge Alumni Banquet and was proud of being the oldest alumnus for many years. She was excited to celebrate her 85th class reunion this year.

After high school, Edwina moved to Kansas City to work. She often returned home to visit her family, who lived above their bar, The Broadway Tavern. She later met and married Edward Lewis on February 7, 1945. They worked in different cities across the U.S. to travel together. During WWII, Edwina worked as an aircraft inspector at Douglas Aircraft in Kansas City, Missouri.

Edwina’s passion was caring for children. After settling in Los Angeles, California, in 1952, she and Edward were foster parents until their first child was born in 1958. Edwina then dedicated herself to being a loving mother to her two sons, Robert and Rocky.

Edwina was known for her vibrant personality. She was happy, caring, generous, and resilient. She loved her family and served as the matriarch for many years. Known as Mom, Grandma, GG, Aunt Eddie, and Toots, her family deeply loved her. Edwina enjoyed quilting, gardening, and genealogy, passing her wisdom to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edwina lived her entire life in her home, as she had wished. She looked forward to visits, especially from her niece, Karen, who helped with tasks that enabled her to stay home.

Edwina is survived by her son, Robert Lewis, and wife Patricia; sister, Betty McCartney Evilsizer; grandchildren: Laurien (Piper) Lewis, Morgan (Joshua) Lewis, Allane Lewis, Donovan Lewis, Derek Montgomery, and Dillan Montgomery; great-grandchildren: Sky, Mylah, Theo, and Milo; and several loving nieces, great-nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lewis; son, James (Rocky) Lewis; and siblings, Kate Bealer, Pete McCartney, and Robert McCartney.

Edwina will be remembered for her kind heart and vibrant spirit. Her memory will carry on through the time spent, the stories told, and forever in our hearts. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related