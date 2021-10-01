Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Ryan Tepen, presents program at Trenton Rotary Club

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Rotary Club Member and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ryan Tepen presented the program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on September 30th. He talked about the recent economy and the advantages of mutual funds, which he described as “managed money.”

Tepen said mutual funds are a good way to invest by providing risk with more production. He stated it was important to focus on long-term investing for the best return. He noted it was not about timing in the market but about the time in the market. A brochure was provided that explained how mutual funds work.

Trenton has two Edward Jones financial advisors: Tepen and Wade Peters.

During the business meeting, an update was given on Missouri Day Parade planning. Trenton Rotary Club members were asked to assist in securing convertibles, golf carts, gators, and newer trucks for invited parade entries in need of transportation.

Related