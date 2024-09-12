Edward D. Shaw, 84, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at a Cameron, MO, hospital.

He was born on September 20, 1939, in Letts, Louisa County, Iowa, the son of John and Aline (Gardner) Shaw. When he was 9 months old, they moved back to Pattonsburg and began farming again.

In 1945, Ed started school at Pattonsburg, graduated there in 1957, and then attended one year of college at Northwest Missouri State University. He worked at a gas station for a few years, then in 1965, he started working for the Missouri Highway Department in survey and plans. He became involved with the Pattonsburg Saddle Club, discovered his love for horses, and was a member until 2008. He also shod horses.

On September 14, 1990, he married Louetta Daniel in Pattonsburg, MO. Ed and Lou traveled all over the country to barrel races and rodeos.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Carl Allen Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Louetta Shaw, of the home; son, Doug (Yvette) Shaw, and granddaughter, Amber Shaw, both of Jameson, MO; sister, Deena (Richard) Sorenson, of Warsaw, MO; daughter-in-law, Sandra (Jon) Howard, and grandson, Kyle Howard, both of Pattonsburg, MO; sister-in-law, Vicki (Jerry) Knight, of Elliston, Iowa; brother-in-law, Roy (Kay) Allen, of Gallatin, MO; step-grandchildren, Krystal Robinson and Khaleesey Kyanne Peek; and several nieces and nephews.

Edward has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. There is no scheduled service. Inurnment will be at a later date in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. Memorials may be made to the Pattonsburg Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

Post Views: 193