Educational session on improving farming profits to be held at University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center

Area dairy farmers can investigate ways to improve the bottom line of their farms and their profits during an educational training session near Linneus.

North Missouri Dairy Day will be held at the University of Missouri Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus on the morning of February 18th at 10 o’clock.

Extension Dairy Field Specialist Reagan Bluel will talk about the lasting implications of dry cow heat stress. University of Missouri Animal Science Instructor Doctor Stacey Hamilton will share reproductive strategies for herds. Extension Dairy Specialist Ted Probert will discuss issues with cow comfort holding back bottom lines.

Preregistration is requested by February 15th by calling Reagan Bluel at 417-847-3161.