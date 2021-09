Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Edinburg Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary starting next week.

A free fish fry will begin at the church on September 18th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Sunday School will be on September 19th at 10 o’clock in the morning. Former Edinburg Baptist Church pastors Rusty Abbott, Stan Rushton, and David Robertson will be guest speakers at the church service at 11 o’clock. A meal will be served at noon.

