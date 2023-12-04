Edina woman dies in crash on Route K east of Baring

A Jeep crashed on Route K, four miles east of Baring, claiming the life of an Edina woman. Ruth A. Givens, 64, was driving her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a bridge, overturned, and came to rest on its top in a creek.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on December 2, 2023. Givens was pronounced deceased at the scene by Knox County Coroner Alan Rimer on December 3, 2023, at 11:20 a.m.

Investigations indicate that Givens was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. The Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The fatal crash involved support from various emergency responders, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Edina Police Department, Baring Fire and Rescue Squad, and Knox County Ambulance. Conservation Agent Snead also assisted at the scene.