“Easter Egg-Stravaganza” slated for Jamesport this weekend

More than 60 vendors will be in attendance at an “Easter Egg-Stravaganza” in Jamesport on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The event will be at the Spillman Event Center on March 31st from noon to 7 o’clock and April 1st from 9 am to 6 pm.

There will be face painting all day on April 1st. The Easter Bunny and a photographer will be available on April 1st from 2 to 4 pm.

There will be food and coffee trucks and concessions on March 31st and April 1st. Door prizes will also be drawn at the Spillman Center each day.

