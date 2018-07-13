Eastbound Route 36 to narrow today

Routine bridge maintenance helps the Missouri Department of Transportation extend the life of the many bridges that dot the roadways of Northwest Missouri.

Such is the case with the Higgins Drainage Ditch Bridge west of Route 139 on U.S. Route 36. The bridge, built in 1974 and rebuilt in 2007, carries more than 7,000 cars per day. During the maintenance work, motorists may experience delays.

Local MoDOT maintenance crews will close one lane of eastbound U.S. Route 36 at the bridge tomorrow, Friday, July 13, between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for maintenance. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

