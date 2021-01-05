East Locust Creek Reservoir timber harvest announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission has posted a Request for Qualifications for an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract for Phase 1A for timber harvest. This will be, likely, the smallest of multiple phases of timber harvest and tree clearing. It is approximately 90 acres where the future East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) dam will be located. Under the Commission’s current permit, all woody material must be reused and logged, chipped, or shredded depending on the application for reuse.

On December 15th, the Commission was notified that it could proceed with a tree harvest. Because of restrictions contained in the Endangered Species Act, the Commission can cut timber between November 1 and March 31; therefore, there is a limited window to remove the trees on the dam site. The Commission will utilize its local ID/IQ contractors to construct construction access roads and oversee certain aspects of the tree harvest. Allstate Consultants is overseeing the solicitation process on behalf of the Commission. The Commission will appoint a selection committee to review submissions. The Commission has retained a professional forester, Matt’s Healthy Woods to aid in planning, oversight, and execution.

Qualifications submittals and proposals for pre-construction activities and ID/IQ for Tree Harvesting, Logging, Mulching, and Reuse of Wood Products generated by the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) Project will be received by the Commission at the offices of Allstate Consultants LLC, 3312 LeMone Industrial Blvd, Columbia Missouri, 65201 until 2:00 P.M. CST on January 15, 2021. Proposals received will be evaluated. Upon award, scopes and projects will be developed and assigned to the selected logging professional(s).

The timeline for the initial project 1A and work to be fully complete is as follows: All tree harvesting by March 31, 2021. All Remaining Wood Processing by June 15, 2021.

Proposal packets and tree harvesting qualification requirements can be obtained from Allstate Consultants LLC, 3312 LeMone Industrial Blvd., Columbia, MO, 65201. Contact: Chad Sayre, P.E., (573) 875-8799 or [email protected]. The NCMRWC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and invites women-owned and disadvantaged businesses to submit qualifications for evaluation.

The company or team selected and awarded the Tree Harvest Contract will provide proof of insurance and required bonding and certifications. This project is financed by the NCMRWC and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Related