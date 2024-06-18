Early morning fire in Harris destroys home, investigation ongoing

Share To Your Social Network

The Medicine Creek and Galt fire protection districts responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning, June 18, in Harris.

According to Terry Purdy with Medicine Creek, the house was already burned to its foundation when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The house, owned by Charlotte Smith, was unoccupied at the time of the fire, ensuring that no injuries were reported. Purdy confirmed that the occupant was not present during the incident.

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. No further information is available at this time.

