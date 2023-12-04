Early morning crash on Highway 36 near Meadville injures one

Accident-Crash graphic
In the early hours of December 4, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 36, about five miles west of Meadville, Missouri. The incident involved a 1998 Jeep Wrangler driven by Eric L. Miller, a 30-year-old man from Brookfield, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Miller was traveling westbound when he lost control on an ice-covered bridge floor and struck the bridge. The Jeep sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the scene. Miller, who was wearing a seat belt, did not suffer any injuries.

David C. Walker, a 40-year-old man from Laclede, Missouri, who was also an occupant in the Jeep, sustained minor injuries. Walker, who had utilized a seat belt, was transported to Pershing Hospital by the Linn County Ambulance for medical attention.

