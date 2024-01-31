Early morning crash on Highway 190 injures Trenton woman

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of January 30, 2024, an accident occurred on Highway 190 within the city limits of Jamesport, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries to a local woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 7:10 a.m., a 1996 Ford Club Wagon, driven by Lisa F. Bechtel, 54, of Trenton, Missouri, veered off the road, collided with an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its passenger side facing east.

Bechtel was traveling northbound on Highway 190 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road, leading to the crash. The Ford Club Wagon sustained total damage and was to be removed from the scene at a later time.

Bechtel, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by private vehicle to the Jamesport Outreach Clinic for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to exercise caution while driving, especially during early morning hours and in less visible conditions.

