Early morning crash on Highway 136 injures driver and 2-year-old

In the early hours of December 4, 2023, an accident occurred on Highway 136, one mile east of Kahoka, Missouri.

Rebecca L. Grgurich, a 23-year-old resident of Monticello, Missouri, was driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The crash led to moderate injuries for Grgurich, and minor injuries for a 2-year-old male juvenile, who was also in the vehicle. Both individuals were using safety devices such as seat belts and a car seat at the time of the accident. They were transported by private auto to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment.

The Chrysler 300 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer and Sons in Kahoka.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Ambulance, and Kahoka First Responders.