Early morning crash on 260th Street injures Gallatin man

In the early hours of January 8, 2024, a single-vehicle accident occurred on 260th Street, about five miles south of Gallatin, resulting in minor injuries to a resident. Gage E. Wright, 20, of Gallatin, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic northbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Trooper N.A. Regan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wright’s Honda sustained moderate damage and was secured at his residence following the incident. According to the report, Wright was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Wright sustained minor injuries and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.