Early morning crash on 260th Street injures Gallatin man

Local News January 8, 2024January 8, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Vehicle accident or vehicle crash news graphic
In the early hours of January 8, 2024, a single-vehicle accident occurred on 260th Street, about five miles south of Gallatin, resulting in minor injuries to a resident. Gage E. Wright, 20, of Gallatin, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic northbound when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Trooper N.A. Regan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wright’s Honda sustained moderate damage and was secured at his residence following the incident. According to the report, Wright was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Wright sustained minor injuries and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

