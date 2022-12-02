Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston.

Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle returned to the road and overturned, then crossed the center of the road, going off the north side.

The car was demolished in the accident two miles east of Weatherby and the report noted the driver was not using a seat belt.