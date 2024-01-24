Early morning crash in Lafayette County injures two from Marshall

In the early hours of January 23, 2024, a collision occurred on Route Z south of Mountain View Drive in Lafayette, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Miguel A. Ramirez-Carranza, 30, of Marshall, Missouri, and a 2018 Volvo tractor truck, operated by Michael A. Quintana, 41, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The crash report indicates that the Nissan Pathfinder became disabled in the southbound lane of Route Z, leading to the Volvo tractor truck striking the front of the Nissan while traveling northbound. Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Miguel A. Ramirez-Carranza and his passenger, Carla V. Gonsales Lopez, 34, also from Marshall, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in the collision. They were transported to Centerpoint Medical Center for treatment. The Nissan Pathfinder suffered total damage, while the Volvo tractor truck incurred moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Jackson County Tow.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted Trooper C J O’Hara of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

