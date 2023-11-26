Early morning accident on Route Z near Saint Patrick injures man from Iowa

State News November 26, 2023November 26, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Ford Explorer vehicle crash or accident on snow covered road news graphic
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Route Z, about half a mile northeast of Saint Patrick, Missouri, early in the morning on November 26, 2023. The crash involved a 1995 Ford Explorer, which traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.

Justin Tucker, a 30-year-old man from Fort Madison, Iowa, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Tucker sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment.

The Ford Explorer received total damage and is to be removed by the owner.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 4:35 a.m., is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistance at the scene was provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.