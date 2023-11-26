Early morning accident on Route Z near Saint Patrick injures man from Iowa

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Route Z, about half a mile northeast of Saint Patrick, Missouri, early in the morning on November 26, 2023. The crash involved a 1995 Ford Explorer, which traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ground and overturned.

Justin Tucker, a 30-year-old man from Fort Madison, Iowa, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Tucker sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment.

The Ford Explorer received total damage and is to be removed by the owner.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 4:35 a.m., is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistance at the scene was provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.