Early morning accident on Highway 36 leads to injuries for Cameron man

Local News November 24, 2023November 24, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 36 near Sharp Road, approximately one mile west of Stewartsville, in the early hours of November 24, 2023, at around 2:00 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 22-year-old Andreti G. Brant from Cameron, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

According to the report, the Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when it veered off the south side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch and came to rest upright, facing east. The accident resulted in extensive damage to the vehicle, which was subsequently towed by Scotty’s Towing Service.

Andreti G. Brant sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken by DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.