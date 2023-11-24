Early morning accident on Highway 36 leads to injuries for Cameron man

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 36 near Sharp Road, approximately one mile west of Stewartsville, in the early hours of November 24, 2023, at around 2:00 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 22-year-old Andreti G. Brant from Cameron, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

According to the report, the Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Highway 36 when it veered off the south side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch and came to rest upright, facing east. The accident resulted in extensive damage to the vehicle, which was subsequently towed by Scotty’s Towing Service.

Andreti G. Brant sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken by DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Cameron Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.