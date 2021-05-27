Eagleville teen injured in rollover crash on Highway 69

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Eagleville teenager was taken to the hospital in Bethany after he was injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Iowa state line.

A sixteen-year-old boy received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital following the 6:40 Wednesday evening wreck.

The sports utility vehicle was southbound when it left Highway 69, struck a ditch, overturned, and came to a stop on the drivers’ side eight miles north of Eagleville.

He was using a seat belt, and the vehicle was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Missouri and Decatur County Iowa sheriffs’ departments. The name of the youth was not released in the accident report due to his status as a juvenile.

