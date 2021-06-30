Eagleville man facing burglary charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Eagleville man faces felony charges after a burglary investigation at Tools Plus of Bethany on June 20th.

Forty-year-old Jeffrey Parham has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more. Bond is $50,000 cash only. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on June 30th.

A probable cause affidavit from Bethany Police Officer Jonathan Harris says security cameras captured footage of Parham approaching the door of Tools Plus, looking inside, and walking towards a window used for entry. Parham allegedly failed to show up for an interview at the law enforcement center.

A search warrant was granted on June 28th for his residence, outbuildings, and vehicles on the property. Harris reports Parham’s vehicle pulled into the driveway, Parham exited the vehicle, and he ran into his home to try to evade law enforcement. He was detained, allegedly said he knew why law enforcement was there and stated the items officers were looking for were no longer in his possession. Harris notes Parham refused to tell where the items were or who else was involved in the burglary.

