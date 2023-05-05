Eagleville man charged with child abuse resulting in death, has case certified to Division One of Harrison County Circuit Court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A case has been certified to Division One of Harrison County Circuit Court for an Eagleville resident charged with child abuse that officials previously reported resulted in the death of a child.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew Harrell is to appear for an arraignment on May 18th.

A preliminary hearing was held on May 2nd, and the court took the matter under advisement. The court certified the case to Division One on May 5th. The court dismissed two counts. Harrell still faces six counts of felony abuse or neglect of a child.

A jury trial was previously scheduled to start in August, however, that was canceled, and the case was remanded to the lower court in February.

Authorities previously reported Harrell was living at a residence with the child’s mother, 26-year-old Heather Young of Eagleville.

Young faces one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. She is also next scheduled for court in Harrison County on May 18th.

A probable cause statement said emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive child in July. He was flown to the Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City and was later pronounced dead.

(Photo courtesy Harrison County Sheriff)

