Eagle Scout rank awarded to Trenton’s Jacob Horton

Jacob Horton of Trenton, MO, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Horton is a member of Troop 97 in Trenton, MO, sponsored by VFW Post 919 of Trenton, with Jeremy Chambers serving as Scoutmaster.

Achieving Eagle Scout is the highest and most coveted award in all of Scouting and represents the final major step in the Scout’s advancement program. This achievement signifies that Scouting has fulfilled its purpose in character building, leadership training, and service practice—not only aiding those who follow the Scouting trail but also serving and leading in their communities.

Before attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must plan, develop, and provide leadership for a service project benefiting a religious institution, school, or community.

Horton’s Eagle project involved documenting headstones at two local cemeteries and uploading the photos and data to a webpage, making the information searchable by the public. Demonstrating leadership, Horton planned and organized the work, coordinated the necessary personnel, and directed the project to completion.

Horton is the son of Tim and Brandi Horton and is a junior at Trenton High School.

