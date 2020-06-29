Eagle Radio partners with Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri in matching donations

Eagle Radio of St. Joseph has announced a partnership with The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.

Marketing director of the foundation, Steve Maxey, reports a commitment by Eagle Radio and the Bob Schmidt Foundation will now honor any contribution up to $5,000 by matching the funds until the $5,000 goal is reached. He noted a donor may choose any of the existing funds being administered by The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri (scholarships or current organizational funds) and have the contribution matched.

Maxey described it as an opportunity for individuals or businesses to contribute to their favorite fund and have it matched by the Schmidt Foundation.

Those interested are to forward payment either by mail or credit card to the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri at 1006 West St. Martens Drive, Suite B, St. Joseph Missouri 64506. Donors are asked to indicate “Eagle Match” on the memo line as well as which fund you wish to match.

Questions may be directed to Steve Maxey at 359 7244 or the Community Foundation office in St. Joseph.

