Dwight Edward Scott

Dwight Edward (Ike) Scott, age 71, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away peacefully at StoneBridge in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, surrounded by his family. Dwight was born the son of James and Clara (Long) Scott on September 27, 1952, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Dwight was a 1970 graduate of Chillicothe High School in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked for Jim and Puge Melte at Chillicothe Body for several years. He completed his employment working for Rex Marshall at North Missouri Construction. Dwight was a lifelong avid Chiefs and Royals fan. He believed in God and was baptized at a young age by Rev. Orville Grace at the First Assembly of God Church in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Dwight is survived by his son, Dwight Alan Scott (Kathy), of St. Louis, Missouri; two granddaughters, Kristina and Kara Scott, both of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother, Davey (Paula) Scott, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Scott and Patricia Scott, both of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Dwight is preceded in death by his parents, James and Clara Scott; four sisters, Carol Scott, Sherry Scott, Raye Spaw, and Kaye Lewis; four brothers, Alan Scott, Phil Scott, Douglas Scott, and Danny Scott; nephew, James Spaw; niece, Katie Scott; and great-nephew, Riley Minnis.

The family would like to thank the staff of StoneBridge Nursing and Rehab for their love and care of Ike.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date at May Cemetery in Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to May Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Post Views: 223