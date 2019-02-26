DWI saturation to take place in Daviess and DeKalb counties

Highway Patrol Troop H will conduct driving while intoxicated saturation in Daviess and DeKalb counties sometime in March.

The Patrol reports the area selected for enforcement is based on a high number of drinking-related crashes and contacts with drivers who have been drinking as well as officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald says the Patrol “is dedicated to removing impaired drivers” from roads and advises drivers to have a designated sober driver whenever their plans include alcohol.