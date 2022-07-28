Dutch oven cooking contest to be held at Crowder State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold a dutch oven cooking contest the weekend of September 16th.

Participants can check into their reserved campsites that Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock.

The next day, participants will prepare entries from 10 am to 5 pm. Youth and adults can participate in the categories of the main meal, chili or soup, dessert, bread, judge’s favorite, and fan favorite. Participants can walk around the campground and trade hints, ideas, and recipes with fellow campers. They can drop their entries for the fan favorite in a box outside the check station trailer.

Two judges will walk through the campground and taste the entries from 4 to 5 o’clock. Dutch oven cooking contest winners will be announced at the campground amphitheater on September 17th at 6:30 pm. Participants can leave on September 18th.

Register for the contest by September 17th at 10 am by emailing [email protected]. Each registration email should include the campsite number, name, youth or adult entry, and entry category.